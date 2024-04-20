DT Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

DT Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 9,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.68. 10,497,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,262,205. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.10 and a 200-day moving average of $161.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.