Electroneum Price Hits $0.0048 on Top Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $86.89 million and $1.12 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002270 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,970,215,455 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) was established to enhance the digital economic participation of users worldwide, especially those in developing regions, through blockchain technology. Founded by Richard Ells and launched with a successful ICO in 2017, Electroneum focuses on mobile accessibility and features like the AnyTask™ platform to promote financial inclusion.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.