Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded up $6.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $531.42. 1,791,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,899. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $509.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $483.22. Elevance Health has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $539.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $123.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELV. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 13.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,214,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,243,000 after purchasing an additional 372,937 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,143,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,583,000 after purchasing an additional 56,204 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,415,000 after purchasing an additional 407,713 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 9.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,537,000 after purchasing an additional 170,785 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ELV

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.