Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.46 EPS.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $531.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $509.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $483.22. Elevance Health has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $539.11.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 13.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,214,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,243,000 after buying an additional 372,937 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,143,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,583,000 after buying an additional 56,204 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,415,000 after buying an additional 407,713 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 9.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,537,000 after buying an additional 170,785 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Elevance Health

About Elevance Health

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.