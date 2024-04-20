Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,739 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $16,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Equifax by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Equifax by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on EFX. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.35.

Equifax Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EFX stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.20. 2,083,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,195. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $275.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.51.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.