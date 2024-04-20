Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Purchased by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $956,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

ELS stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $62.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,757. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $74.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 113.69%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.15.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

