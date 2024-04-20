Ergo Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $1.54 or 0.00002375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $114.95 million and approximately $178,253.07 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,754.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $500.46 or 0.00772866 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.20 or 0.00130027 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00008911 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00042794 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.81 or 0.00181936 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00049444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.83 or 0.00106292 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 74,753,148 coins and its circulating supply is 74,753,040 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

