Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Price Performance

Shares of Euro Tech stock opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50. Euro Tech has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $1.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euro Tech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Euro Tech at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

