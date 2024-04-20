Fetch.ai (FET) Price Tops $2.34 on Major Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 20th. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.34 or 0.00003618 BTC on exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $1.99 billion and approximately $239.07 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00056595 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00023852 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009261 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00013095 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006157 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 848,557,814 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.