Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.08.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $144.82 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $222.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

