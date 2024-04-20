Financial Consulate Inc. Boosts Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,114,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,479 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 20.7% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Financial Consulate Inc. owned about 0.17% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $62,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726,348 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.70. 2,110,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,740. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $62.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.43. The company has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.