Financial Survey: CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) vs. Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CoreCivic and Weyerhaeuser’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreCivic $1.90 billion 0.87 $67.59 million $0.59 24.97 Weyerhaeuser $7.67 billion 2.99 $839.00 million $1.15 27.37

Weyerhaeuser has higher revenue and earnings than CoreCivic. CoreCivic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weyerhaeuser, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

CoreCivic has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weyerhaeuser has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for CoreCivic and Weyerhaeuser, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreCivic 0 0 2 0 3.00 Weyerhaeuser 0 4 2 0 2.33

CoreCivic presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.99%. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.75%. Given CoreCivic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CoreCivic is more favorable than Weyerhaeuser.

Profitability

This table compares CoreCivic and Weyerhaeuser’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreCivic 3.56% 4.70% 2.22% Weyerhaeuser 10.93% 7.36% 4.37%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.1% of CoreCivic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of CoreCivic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

CoreCivic pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.9%. Weyerhaeuser pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. CoreCivic pays out 298.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Weyerhaeuser pays out 69.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Weyerhaeuser has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Weyerhaeuser beats CoreCivic on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoreCivic

(Get Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc. owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. Its correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities offer rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, faith-based services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment. The company owns and operates correctional and detention facilities, residential reentry centers, and properties for lease. CoreCivic, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2022, we generated $10.2 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,200 people who serve customers worldwide. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY.

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.