Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Shares of FMS opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Fresenius Medical Care has a 12 month low of $16.37 and a 12 month high of $27.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.47.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Equities analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.437 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Fresenius Medical Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,824,421,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

