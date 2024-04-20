Grandfield & Dodd LLC Acquires 39 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $6.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $366.34. 3,975,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,392. The company has a market capitalization of $129.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $403.76.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.17.

In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110 shares in the company, valued at $43,677.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,958.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

