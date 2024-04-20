Grandfield & Dodd LLC Grows Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for approximately 1.8% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $26,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dover Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APD traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.64. 1,797,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,487. The company has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.56%.

APD has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Argus downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.36.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

