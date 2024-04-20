Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $16.88 Million Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,477 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $16,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Shell by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 402,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Shell by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,021 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Shell by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Shell stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $72.07. 5,567,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,501,991. Shell plc has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $73.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.55.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

