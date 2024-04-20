Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $13.54 on Friday, hitting $231.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,573,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,438. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $231.69. The firm has a market cap of $167.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.35.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $221.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.62.

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,480.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

