Grandfield & Dodd LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,173 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned approximately 0.08% of IAC worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in IAC by 204.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in IAC by 71.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IAC during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IAC during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in IAC by 23.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IAC traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.00. The company had a trading volume of 386,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,449. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.24. IAC Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.39 and a 52 week high of $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. IAC had a net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IAC from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of IAC from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of IAC from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.69.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

