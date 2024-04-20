Grandfield & Dodd LLC Purchases 6,468 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $11,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 232.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC lowered Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.56.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $31.27. 4,636,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,059,459. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $36.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.39.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.16%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

