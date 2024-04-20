Grandfield & Dodd LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,478 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on PFE shares. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $26.00. 38,372,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,236,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $147.23 billion, a PE ratio of 72.19, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $40.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average is $28.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

