Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 769 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,688 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $13,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 257,553 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $19,453,000 after purchasing an additional 97,134 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,757 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 65,261 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 216,908 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after purchasing an additional 18,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 16,995 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.94.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CTSH traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,889,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,128,050. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $58.09 and a 12 month high of $80.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.45 and a 200 day moving average of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

