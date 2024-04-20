Grandfield & Dodd LLC Trims Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,756 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. State Street Corp increased its stake in Adobe by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,180,322,000 after buying an additional 269,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Adobe by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,288,309,000 after buying an additional 277,484 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Adobe by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,358,515 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,732,307,000 after buying an additional 202,136 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,561,859 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,092,000 after buying an additional 498,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,418 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $8.16 on Friday, hitting $465.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,282,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,157. The company has a market capitalization of $208.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $527.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $565.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $331.89 and a 12-month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

