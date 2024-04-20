Gray Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 222 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,901 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.0% of Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Visa by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock worth $5,256,352. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.43.

Visa Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:V opened at $269.71 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.14 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $495.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

