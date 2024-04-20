Grin (GRIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.01 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $5.01 million and $153,090.78 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,123.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $503.09 or 0.00772524 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.86 or 0.00130312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00008875 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00042539 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.37 or 0.00181763 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00049142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.18 or 0.00106235 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

