Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered Hasbro from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Hasbro from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Hasbro from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Hasbro Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $55.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.14. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $73.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.12%.

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Hasbro by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,381,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hasbro by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Hasbro by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,888,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,972 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,281,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,517 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $70,544,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

