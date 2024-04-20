Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $2,057,164,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,930,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,185,203,000 after buying an additional 3,905,449 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1,440.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $273,009,000 after buying an additional 1,028,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $178,850,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.51. 2,351,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $259.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.05.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

