Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $990,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GE. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.07.

General Electric Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $4.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,566,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,410,895. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.37. The stock has a market cap of $161.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.29. General Electric has a 1-year low of $76.87 and a 1-year high of $158.68.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 13.38%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

