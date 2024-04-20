IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.07. IBC Advanced Alloys shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 56,830 shares.

IBC Advanced Alloys Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter. IBC Advanced Alloys had a negative return on equity of 106.98% and a negative net margin of 11.77%.

About IBC Advanced Alloys

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, rounds, discs, bars, rings, tubes, rods, and other custom forgings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for plastic mold tooling and resistance welding applications.

