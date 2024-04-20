Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT) Shares Bought by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,257 shares during the period. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF comprises 1.5% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $6,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 66,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:BALT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.96. The stock had a trading volume of 214,463 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.61. The firm has a market cap of $605.26 million, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.10.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

