Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN) Shares Sold by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,175 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 1.6% in the third quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 2.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 29,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 1.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $34.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,350 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $439.76 million, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.42.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

