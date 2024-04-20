Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV) Shares Sold by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC owned about 0.26% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNOV. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 878.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,417,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863,772 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth $10,023,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 1,415.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after buying an additional 217,512 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth $5,811,000. Finally, Asset Management Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth $6,454,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PNOV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.22. The stock had a trading volume of 29,148 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average of $34.38. The firm has a market cap of $770.61 million, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.60.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

