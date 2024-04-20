International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,037,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,452. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The stock has a market cap of $166.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.91.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

