Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target Increased to $103.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $83.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ITCI. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.17.

ITCI stock opened at $72.37 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $84.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.87.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $549,773.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,041. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $549,773.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,041. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 20,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $1,341,043.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,490,649.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,487 shares of company stock worth $11,364,950 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

