Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is CRA Financial Services LLC’s 8th Largest Position

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 3.5% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cedrus LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded down $8.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $414.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,230,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,307,272. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $437.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.88. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $309.89 and a 12 month high of $449.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

