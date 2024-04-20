Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by WFA Asset Management Corp

WFA Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 0.6% of WFA Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $8.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $414.65. The stock had a trading volume of 75,230,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,307,272. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $309.89 and a twelve month high of $449.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $437.60 and its 200 day moving average is $407.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

