iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Peoples Bank KS lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.78. 8,422,539 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.04. The company has a market capitalization of $110.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

