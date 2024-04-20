iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Raised by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $4.35 on Friday, hitting $497.53. 6,355,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,957,840. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $405.54 and a 52-week high of $527.16. The company has a market capitalization of $426.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $513.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

