iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Holdings Increased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,218,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,239 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up about 8.2% of Signaturefd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Signaturefd LLC owned approximately 2.30% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $355,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.26. The company had a trading volume of 766,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,269. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.67. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $71.27 and a one year high of $90.64.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.4397 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

