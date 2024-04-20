iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 61,884 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 45,589 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:FLOT remained flat at $51.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,990 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day moving average is $50.80. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2559 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

