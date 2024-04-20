iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Shares Acquired by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $65.49. 510,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,061. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $60.92 and a 1-year high of $70.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

