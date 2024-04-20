iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 184.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 902,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 585,614 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF accounts for about 12.6% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $31,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

EWZ stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.74. The stock had a trading volume of 28,418,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,005,053. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.67. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $35.74.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

