iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,928 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of EFA traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $76.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,924,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,229,005. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $80.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.03 and a 200-day moving average of $74.12.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

