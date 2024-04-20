iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Stock Position Lifted by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 25,969.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600,662 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF makes up about 11.7% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $29,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,887,000 after buying an additional 579,672 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,432,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,981,000 after purchasing an additional 85,135 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,615,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,768 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,703,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,650,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,861,000 after purchasing an additional 99,684 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

BATS:INDA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.33. 4,544,424 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.39.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

