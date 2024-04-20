iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,108,000 after acquiring an additional 50,291,574 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,470,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447,751 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $193.14. 42,666,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,588,852. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.81. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

