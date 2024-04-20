iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stock Position Cut by Powell Investment Advisors LLC

Powell Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 6.7% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $12,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,903,000 after buying an additional 195,401 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,668,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,767,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,390. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.76 and a 200-day moving average of $145.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $159.81.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

