iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Powell Investment Advisors LLC

Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 3.1% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,156,000 after acquiring an additional 84,666,098 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,339,035,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $251,965,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,786,000 after acquiring an additional 965,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11,779.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 780,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,792,000 after acquiring an additional 774,165 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.65. The company had a trading volume of 289,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,825. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.40 and a 52-week high of $125.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

