J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $3.87 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

BND stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.79. 8,338,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,138,516. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.61. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

