J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Blackstone by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at $50,294,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:BX traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,161,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,347. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $79.92 and a one year high of $133.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.47 and its 200-day moving average is $117.74. The company has a market cap of $84.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.92.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

