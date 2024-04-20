Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.10

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.10 and traded as low as $17.70. Jeffersonville Bancorp shares last traded at $17.70, with a volume of 139 shares changing hands.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.01.

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Jeffersonville Bancorp Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Jeffersonville Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and NOW, as well as demand and time deposits.

