Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Acquires 1,358 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 14,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 42,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 24,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWX traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.17. The stock had a trading volume of 31,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,504. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.97. The company has a market cap of $750.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.65. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a twelve month low of $49.77 and a twelve month high of $57.55.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

